Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [ONTX] saw a change by -3.32% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.44. The company is holding 86.24M shares with keeping floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 331.26% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -90.82% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -62.81%, trading +338.17% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 86.24M shares valued at 5.72 million were bought and sold.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:ONTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.10 to 4.83. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.46.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Tue 24 Mar (In 74 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [ONTX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [ONTX] sitting at -1895.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -5.87. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [ONTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.22.

Shifting

the focus to workforce efficiency, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [ONTX] earns $49,120 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 26.13 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.11. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.11 and its Current Ratio is 2.11. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [ONTX] has 86.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $39.51M.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.68, which indicates that it is 19.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [ONTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [ONTX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.