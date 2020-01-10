Option Care Health, Inc. [BIOS] saw a change by 0.98% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $4.13. The company is holding 698.52M shares with keeping 133.74M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 164.74% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -0.24% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.96%, trading +45.94% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 698.52M shares valued at 1.87 million were bought and sold.

Option Care Health, Inc. [NASDAQ:BIOS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Fri 20 Mar (In 71 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Option Care Health, Inc. [BIOS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Option Care Health, Inc. [BIOS] sitting at +2.45 and its Gross Margin at +30.95, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.50%. Its Return on Assets is -8.69.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 111.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 86.43.

What about valuation?

This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 78.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 12.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Option Care Health, Inc. [BIOS] earns $346,991 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.08 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.19. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.38 and its Current Ratio is 1.63. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.40, which indicates that it is 3.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 77.64. This RSI suggests that Option Care Health, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Option Care Health, Inc. [BIOS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. [BIOS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.