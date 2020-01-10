Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: PTLA] stock went up by 3.26% or 0.78 points up from its previous closing price of $23.96. The stock reached $24.74 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PTLA share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +4.83% in the period of the last 7 days.

PTLA had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $24.85, at one point touching $23.73. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $24.85. The 52-week high currently stands at $37.95 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 8.84% after the recent low of $22.22.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:PTLA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.22 to 37.95. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.96.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Fri 6 Mar (In 57 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PTLA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PTLA] sitting at -860.50 and its Gross Margin at +54.94.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PTLA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 252.39. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.74. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to

Equity is -18.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 238.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PTLA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.71.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PTLA] earns $123,858 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.11 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.08. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.01 and its Current Ratio is 5.12. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PTLA] has 76.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.22 to 37.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.04, which indicates that it is 4.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PTLA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PTLA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.