The share price of Quanta Services, Inc. [NYSE: PWR] inclined by $40.60, presently trading at $41.32. The company’s shares saw 31.72% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $31.37 recorded on Jan 9, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as PWR jumped by +0.56% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.02% compared to 0.23 of all time high it touched on 01/09/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 2.05%, while additionally gaining 29.90% during the last 12 months. Quanta Services, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $49.31. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 7.99% increase from the current trading price.

Quanta Services, Inc. [NYSE:PWR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.37 to 44.09. This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.60.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 20 Feb (In 42 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Quanta Services, Inc. [PWR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Quanta Services, Inc. [PWR] sitting at +5.25 and its Gross Margin at +12.85, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.90%. Its Return on Equity is 7.93, and its Return on Assets is 4.33. These metrics suggest that this Quanta Services, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Quanta Services, Inc. [PWR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity

ratio of 30.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 23.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.63. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 15.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.56, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Quanta Services, Inc. [PWR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.94 and P/E Ratio of 17.90. These metrics all suggest that Quanta Services, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Quanta Services, Inc. [PWR] earns $284,985 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.13 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.65. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.78 and its Current Ratio is 1.84. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Quanta Services, Inc. [PWR] has 143.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.91B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.37 to 44.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.20, which indicates that it is 1.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Quanta Services, Inc. [PWR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. [PWR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.