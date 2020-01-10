RH[RH] stock saw a move by 3.38% on , touching 1.34 million. Based on the recent volume, RH stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of RH shares recorded 19.19M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that RH [RH] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

RH [RH] stock additionally went up by +3.29% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -7.97% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of RH stock is set at 66.31% by far, with shares price recording returns by 25.46% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, RH shares showcased 80.58% increase. RH saw -10.34% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 159.73% compared to high within the same period of time.

RH [NYSE:RH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 84.11 to 243.67. This is compared to its latest closing price of $211.32.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 26 Mar (In 77 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of RH [RH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for RH [RH] sitting at +12.09 and its Gross Margin at +40.17, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return

on Total Capital is 26.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.90%. Its Return on Assets is 8.51.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 101.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 65.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, RH [RH] earns $481,856 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 39.62 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.42. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.13 and its Current Ratio is 0.73. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

RH [RH] has 19.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 84.11 to 243.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 159.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.81, which indicates that it is 3.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is RH [RH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of RH [RH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.