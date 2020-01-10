Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc.[RTTR] stock saw a move by -5.62% on , touching 1.2 million. Based on the recent volume, Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of RTTR shares recorded 9.55M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [RTTR] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [RTTR] stock additionally went up by +0.09% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 6.50% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of RTTR stock is set at -71.51% by far, with shares price recording returns by -34.92% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, RTTR shares showcased -77.66% decrease. RTTR saw -84.07% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 43.40% compared to high within the same period of time.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:RTTR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.15 to 1.35. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.23.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Fri 3 Apr (In 84 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [RTTR]

What about

valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.74. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [RTTR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.76.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.57 and its Current Ratio is 2.57. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [RTTR] has 9.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.18M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.15 to 1.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 18.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [RTTR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [RTTR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.