Rollins, Inc. [NYSE: ROL] gained by 1.60% on the last trading session, reaching $33.75 price per share at the time. Rollins, Inc. represents 328.53M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.09B with the latest information.

The Rollins, Inc. traded at the price of $33.75 with 1.12 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ROL shares recorded 1.36M.

Rollins, Inc. [NYSE:ROL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.32 to 43.85. This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.22.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 29 Jan (In 20 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Rollins, Inc. [ROL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Rollins, Inc. [ROL] sitting at +16.97 and its Gross Margin at +47.23, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 45.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 32.60%. Its Return on Equity is 33.92, and its Return on Assets is 20.84. These metrics all suggest that Rollins, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This

company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 28.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.51. Rollins, Inc. [ROL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 16.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 41.27 and P/E Ratio of 54.30. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Rollins, Inc. [ROL] earns $132,632 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 15.34 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.64. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.90 and its Current Ratio is 0.96. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Rollins, Inc. [ROL] has 328.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.32 to 43.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.28, which indicates that it is 1.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Rollins, Inc. [ROL] a Reliable Buy?

Rollins, Inc. [ROL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.