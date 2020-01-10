The share price of Ross Stores, Inc. [NASDAQ: ROST] inclined by $119.15, presently trading at $122.13. The company’s shares saw 39.72% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $87.41 recorded on Jan 9, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ROST jumped by +4.54% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.40% compared to 5.30 of all time high it touched on 01/09/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 6.14%, while additionally gaining 35.19% during the last 12 months. Ross Stores, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $118.91. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -3.22% decrease from the current trading price.

Ross Stores, Inc. [NASDAQ:ROST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 87.41 to 120.09. This is compared to its latest closing price of $119.15.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Tue 3 Mar (In 54 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Ross Stores, Inc. [ROST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ross Stores, Inc. [ROST] sitting at +13.62 and its Gross Margin at +28.41, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 57.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 43.60%. Its Return on Equity is 49.96, and its Return on Assets is 26.19. These metrics all suggest that Ross Stores, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ross Stores, Inc. [ROST] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 9.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total

Capital is 8.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.01. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 107.95, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 9.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Ross Stores, Inc. [ROST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.54 and P/E Ratio of 27.01. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ross Stores, Inc. [ROST] earns $170,074 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 162.35 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.47. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.82 and its Current Ratio is 1.69. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Ross Stores, Inc. [ROST] has 361.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $44.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 87.41 to 120.09. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.80, which indicates that it is 1.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 77.29. This RSI suggests that Ross Stores, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Ross Stores, Inc. [ROST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. [ROST], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.