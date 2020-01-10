Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE: SIX] dipped by -19.01% on the last trading session, reaching $35.44 price per share at the time. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation represents 84.15M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.68B with the latest information.

The Six Flags Entertainment Corporation traded at the price of $35.44 with 9.14 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SIX shares recorded 1.38M.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE:SIX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.72 to 64.28. This is compared to its latest closing price of $43.76.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 13 Feb (In 34 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Oper

ating Margin for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] sitting at +35.48 and its Gross Margin at +44.51, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.00%. These measurements indicate that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 25.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 29.30%. Its Return on Assets is 11.10.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 143.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 83.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] earns $609,878 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 15.51 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.59. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.52 and its Current Ratio is 0.66. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] has 84.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.68B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.72 to 64.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -12.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 2.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 14.55. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.