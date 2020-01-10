The share price of Slack Technologies, Inc. [NYSE: WORK] inclined by $23.17, presently trading at $23.11. The company’s shares saw 18.33% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $19.53 recorded on Jan 10, 2020. The last few days have been tough to the share price as WORK jumped by +3.35% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -4.32% compared to 0.75 of all time high it touched on 01/08/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 0.74%, while additionally N/A during the last 12 months. Slack Technologies, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $27.29. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.18% increase from the current trading price.
Slack Technologies, Inc. [NYSE:WORK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.53 to 42.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.17.
Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Wed 4 Mar (In 54 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Slack Technologies, Inc. [WORK]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Slack Technologies, Inc. [WORK] sitting at -38.50 and its Gross Margin at +87.19, this company’s Net Margin is now -90.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -22.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 27.70%.
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -83.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 20.19.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Slack Technologies, Inc. [WORK] earns $266,679 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.43 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.42. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.94 and its Current Ratio is 2.94. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Slack Technologies, Inc. [WORK] has 564.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.53 to 42.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.33% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Slack Technologies, Inc. [WORK] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. [WORK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.