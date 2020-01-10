T2 Biosystems, Inc. [TTOO] took an upward turn with a change of 3.51%, trading at the price of $1.18 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.38 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while T2 Biosystems, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 571.77K shares for that time period. TTOO monthly volatility recorded 10.49%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.92%. PS value for TTOO stocks is 7.06 with PB recorded at .

T2 Biosystems, Inc. [NASDAQ:TTOO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.52 to 5.38. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.14.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 5 Mar (In 55 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of T2 Biosystems, Inc. [TTOO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for T2 Biosystems, Inc. [TTOO] sitting at -422.76 and its Gross Margin at -40.04.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -91.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -83.80%. Its Return on Equity is -803.85, and its Return on Assets is -85.85. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TTOO financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, T2 Biosystems, Inc. [TTOO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 372.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 78.82,

while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 65.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37. T2 Biosystems, Inc. [TTOO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.68.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, T2 Biosystems, Inc. [TTOO] earns $68,627 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.32 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.18. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.03 and its Current Ratio is 1.08. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. [TTOO] has 43.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $50.14M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.52 to 5.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 126.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.08, which indicates that it is 8.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is T2 Biosystems, Inc. [TTOO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. [TTOO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.