The share price of Textron Inc. [NYSE: TXT] inclined by $44.17, presently trading at $45.15. The company’s shares saw 6.74% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $42.30 recorded on Jan 9, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as TXT fall by -0.73% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.31% compared to -0.33 of all time high it touched on 01/09/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 1.67%, while additionally dropping -4.51% during the last 12 months. Textron Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $55.25. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 10.1% increase from the current trading price.

Textron Inc. [NYSE:TXT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.30 to 58.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $44.17.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Wed 29 Jan (In 20 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Textron Inc. [TXT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Textron Inc. [TXT] sitting at +7.89 and its Gross Margin at +21.62, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.50%. Its Return on Equity is 22.55, and its Return on Assets is 8.26. These metrics all suggest that Textron Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Textron Inc. [TXT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 72.88. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.16,

while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.64, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 67.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Textron Inc. [TXT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.44 and P/E Ratio of 12.36. These metrics all suggest that Textron Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Textron Inc. [TXT] earns $399,200 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.71 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.94. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.83 and its Current Ratio is 1.92. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Textron Inc. [TXT] has 232.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.30 to 58.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.73, which indicates that it is 1.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Textron Inc. [TXT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Textron Inc. [TXT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.