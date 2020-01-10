The RealReal, Inc. [NASDAQ: REAL] opened at $17.63 and closed at $17.36 a share within trading session on Jan 9, 2020. That means that the stock gained by 4.67% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $18.17.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, The RealReal, Inc. [NASDAQ: REAL] had 1.34 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.53M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.28%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.34%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $12.58 during that period and REAL managed to take a rebound to $30.05 in the last 52 weeks.

The RealReal, Inc. [NASDAQ:REAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.58 to 30.05. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.36.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Mon 3 Feb (In 25 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The RealReal, Inc. [REAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The RealReal, Inc. [REAL] sitting at -35.64 and its Gross Margin at +66.02, this company’s Net Margin is now -35.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -260.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 29.80%. Its Return on Equity is -460.84, and its

Return on Assets is -71.69. These metrics suggest that this The RealReal, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The RealReal, Inc. [REAL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 26.21. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -23.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.38.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 28.47 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.96. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.89 and its Current Ratio is 1.01. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

The RealReal, Inc. [REAL] has 83.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.58 to 30.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The RealReal, Inc. [REAL] a Reliable Buy?

The RealReal, Inc. [REAL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.