U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] opened at $57.10 and closed at $57.06 a share within trading session on Jan 10, 2020. That means that the stock dropped by -0.54% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $56.75. Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] had 1.49 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 5.59M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.22%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.22%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $46.76 during that period and USB managed to take a rebound to $61.11 in the last 52 weeks. U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.76 to 61.11. This is compared to its latest closing price of $57.06. Pay attention for this company's financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 15 Jan (In 5 Days). Fundamental Analysis of U.S. Bancorp [USB] Now let's turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for U.S. Bancorp [USB] sitting at +34.57, this company's Net Margin is now 39.60%. These measurements indicate that U.S. Bancorp [USB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers. This company's Return on Total Capital is 8.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.60. Its Return on Equity is 14.12, and its Return on Assets is 1.51. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment's attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates USB financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 108.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.09, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. U.S. Bancorp [USB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.63, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.27 and P/E Ratio of 13.05. These metrics all suggest that U.S. Bancorp is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, U.S. Bancorp [USB] earns $342,274 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.07.

U.S. Bancorp [USB] has 1.58B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $90.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.76 to 61.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 1.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.70. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is U.S. Bancorp [USB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of U.S. Bancorp [USB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.