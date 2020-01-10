Ulta Beauty, Inc. [ULTA] took an upward turn with a change of 2.13%, trading at the price of $263.50 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.53 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Ulta Beauty, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.29M shares for that time period. ULTA monthly volatility recorded 2.15%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.07%. PS value for ULTA stocks is 2.12 with PB recorded at 8.21.

Its stock price has been found in the range of 222.00 to 368.83. This is compared to its latest closing price of $258.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 12 Mar (In 63 Days).

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ulta Beauty, Inc. [ULTA] sitting at +13.01 and its Gross Margin at +35.87, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 48.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 35.90%. Its Return on Equity is 36.64, and its Return on Assets is 21.10. These metrics all suggest that Ulta Beauty, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to

EBITDA is 12.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.92. Ulta Beauty, Inc. [ULTA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.34 and P/E Ratio of 22.19. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ulta Beauty, Inc. [ULTA] earns $152,650 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 56.95 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.15. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.85 and its Current Ratio is 2.32. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. [ULTA] has 58.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $15.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 222.00 to 368.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 2.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ulta Beauty, Inc. [ULTA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. [ULTA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.