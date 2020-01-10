Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [NASDAQ: RARE] opened at $48.91 and closed at $43.73 a share within trading session on Jan 10, 2020. That means that the stock gained by 30.87% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $57.23.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [NASDAQ: RARE] had 1.73 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 491.99K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.06%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.12%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $35.41 during that period and RARE managed to take a rebound to $74.50 in the last 52 weeks.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [NASDAQ:RARE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.41 to 74.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $43.73.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated

Fundamental Analysis of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [RARE]

to occur on Tue 18 Feb (In 39 Days).

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [RARE] sitting at -721.18 and its Gross Margin at +59.83.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -74.85, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -61.10%. Its Return on Equity is -39.83, and its Return on Assets is -32.65. These metrics suggest that this Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 24.02. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [RARE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.63.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [RARE] earns $84,418 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.75 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.09. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 6.90 and its Current Ratio is 6.99. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [RARE] has 57.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.41 to 74.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.37, which indicates that it is 4.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 80.20. This RSI suggests that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [RARE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [RARE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.