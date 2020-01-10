Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. [WDR] took an upward turn with a change of 1.09%, trading at the price of $16.73 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.12 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 807.39K shares for that time period. WDR monthly volatility recorded 1.69%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.59%. PS value for WDR stocks is 1.11 with PB recorded at 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. [NYSE:WDR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.91 to 19.18. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.55.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Tue 4 Feb (In 26 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. [WDR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. [WDR] sitting at +19.93 and its Gross Margin at +57.12, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.60%. These measurements indicate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. [WDR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.40%. Its Return on Equity is 20.91, and its Return on Assets is 13.46. These metrics all suggest that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. [WDR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 10.74. Similarly, its Total

Debt to Total Capital is 9.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.06. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 36.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 10.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.78 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. [WDR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.57, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.75 and P/E Ratio of 8.67. These metrics all suggest that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. [WDR] earns $870,730 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.11 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.85.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. [WDR] has 71.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.91 to 19.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.41, which indicates that it is 1.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. [WDR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. [WDR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.