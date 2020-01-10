Wayfair Inc. [W] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $96.75 after W shares went up by 1.66% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE:W]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 78.61 to 173.72. This is compared to its latest closing price of $95.17.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Fri 28 Feb (In 50 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Wayfair Inc. [W]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wayfair Inc. [W] sitting at -6.98 and its Gross Margin at +23.41, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -87.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -80.40%. Its Return on Assets is -32.48.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 149.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -25.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is

now 1.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. companyname [W] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 94.97.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Wayfair Inc. [W] earns $559,153 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 74.93 and its Total Asset Turnover is 4.37. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.99 and its Current Ratio is 1.03. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Wayfair Inc. [W] has 92.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 78.61 to 173.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.83, which indicates that it is 3.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wayfair Inc. [W] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Wayfair Inc. [W], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.