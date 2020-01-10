Crown Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: CCK] gained by 1.04% on the last trading session, reaching $71.04 price per share at the time. Crown Holdings, Inc. represents 135.45M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.62B with the latest information.

The Crown Holdings, Inc. traded at the price of $71.04 with 1.54 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CCK shares recorded 1.29M.

Crown Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:CCK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.57 to 78.29. This is compared to its latest closing price of $70.31.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tue 4 Feb (In 26 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Crown Holdings, Inc. [CCK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Crown Holdings, Inc. [CCK] sitting at +10.04 and its Gross Margin at +15.04, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.80, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.00%. Its Return on Equity is 57.09, and its Return on Assets is 3.39. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CCK financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Crown Holdings, Inc. [CCK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 927.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 90.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.95. Looking toward the

future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.92, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 908.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.62. Crown Holdings, Inc. [CCK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.75 and P/E Ratio of 20.10. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Crown Holdings, Inc. [CCK] earns $338,273 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.40 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.86. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.61 and its Current Ratio is 1.04. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Crown Holdings, Inc. [CCK] has 135.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.57 to 78.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.48, which indicates that it is 1.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Crown Holdings, Inc. [CCK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. [CCK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.