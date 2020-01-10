Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: MTNB] opened at $1.66 and closed at $1.64 a share within trading session on Jan 9, 2020. That means that the stock gained by 16.46% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $1.91.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: MTNB] had 3.3 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.28M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 11.01%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 12.33%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $0.58 during that period and MTNB managed to take a rebound to $2.49 in the last 52 weeks.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:MTNB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.58 to 2.49. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.64.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tue 7 Apr (In 89 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. [MTNB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. [MTNB] sitting at -12230.94.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -106.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -211.00%. Its Return on Equity is -105.00, and its Return on Assets is -81.96. These metrics suggest that this Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Matinas

BioPharma Holdings, Inc. [MTNB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -24.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3,887.31, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. [MTNB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.60.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. [MTNB] earns $7,983 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.61 and its Current Ratio is 4.61. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. [MTNB] has 169.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $323.40M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.58 to 2.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 228.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.52, which indicates that it is 11.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. [MTNB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. [MTNB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.