Palomar Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ: PLMR] opened at $48.29 and closed at $50.53 a share within trading session on Jan 10, 2020. That means that the stock dropped by -4.65% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $48.18.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Palomar Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ: PLMR] had 1.63 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 224.65K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.51%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.65%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $18.06 during that period and PLMR managed to take a rebound to $56.75 in the last 52 weeks.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ:PLMR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.06 to 56.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $50.53.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Mon 3 Feb (In 24 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Palomar Holdings, Inc. [PLMR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Palomar Holdings, Inc. [PLMR] sitting at +25.97, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.80%. Its Return on Equity is 20.86,

and its Return on Assets is 8.69. These metrics suggest that this Palomar Holdings, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Palomar Holdings, Inc. [PLMR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 19.81. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 55.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.59.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Palomar Holdings, Inc. [PLMR] earns $1,234,484 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.38. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.70.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. [PLMR] has 23.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.06 to 56.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 166.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Palomar Holdings, Inc. [PLMR] a Reliable Buy?

Palomar Holdings, Inc. [PLMR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.