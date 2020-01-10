PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: PHAS] opened at $7.01 and closed at $5.65 a share within trading session on Jan 10, 2020. That means that the stock gained by 15.93% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $6.55.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: PHAS] had 3.05 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 397.14K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 10.63%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 16.45%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $2.56 during that period and PHAS managed to take a rebound to $16.65 in the last 52 weeks.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:PHAS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.56 to 16.65. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.65.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tue 24 Mar (In 74 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PHAS]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -71.72, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -33.60%. Its Return on Equity is -110.54, and its Return on Assets is -61.84. These metrics suggest that this PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PHAS] has generated a Total

Debt to Total Equity ratio of 14.73. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.84, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -6.04, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 14.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 130.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.20. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PHAS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.49.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 13.68 and its Current Ratio is 13.68. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PHAS] has 31.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $175.15M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.56 to 16.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 155.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PHAS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PHAS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.