World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.[WWE] stock saw a move by 1.34% on , touching 2.43 million. Based on the recent volume, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of WWE shares recorded 77.90M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. [WWE] stock could reach median target price of $80.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. [WWE] stock additionally went down by -0.86% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 1.56% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of WWE stock is set at -19.32% by far, with shares price recording returns by -4.44% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, WWE shares showcased -12.84% decrease. WWE saw -36.62% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 20.84% compared to high within the same period of time.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. [NYSE:WWE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 52.69 to 100.45. This is compared to its latest closing price of $62.83.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 6 Feb (In 28 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. [WWE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Oper

ating Margin for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. [WWE] sitting at +13.01 and its Gross Margin at +32.52, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.40%. Its Return on Equity is 34.99, and its Return on Assets is 15.15. These metrics all suggest that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. [WWE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 67.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 8.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. [WWE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 18.44, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 35.46 and P/E Ratio of 120.61. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. [WWE] earns $1,016,568 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.90 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.41. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.30 and its Current Ratio is 1.33. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.35, which indicates that it is 3.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. [WWE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. [WWE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.