Yext, Inc. [NYSE: YEXT] stock went up by 1.22% or 0.18 points up from its previous closing price of $14.77. The stock reached $14.95 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, YEXT share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +2.12% in the period of the last 7 days.
YEXT had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $15.09, at one point touching $14.68. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $15.09. The 52-week high currently stands at $23.32 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -2.99% after the recent low of $12.83.
Yext, Inc. [NYSE:YEXT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Wed 4 Mar (In 55 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Yext, Inc. [YEXT]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Yext, Inc. [YEXT] sitting at -33.14 and its Gross Margin at +73.40, this company’s Net Margin is now -36.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -91.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -89.80%. Its Return on Equity is -90.16, and its Return on
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -21.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.31. Yext, Inc. [YEXT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 18.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 301.88.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Yext, Inc. [YEXT] earns $253,648 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.57 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.97. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.18 and its Current Ratio is 1.18. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Yext, Inc. [YEXT] has 117.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.76B.
This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Yext, Inc. [YEXT] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Yext, Inc. [YEXT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.