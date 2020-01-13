Advance Auto Parts, Inc. [AAP] took an upward turn with a change of -2.60%, trading at the price of $145.14 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.07 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Advance Auto Parts, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 968.84K shares for that time period. AAP monthly volatility recorded 1.91%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.50%. PS value for AAP stocks is 1.09 with PB recorded at 3.04.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. [NYSE:AAP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 130.09 to 182.56. This is compared to its latest closing price of $149.01.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Tue 18 Feb (In 36 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. [AAP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. [AAP] sitting at +6.93 and its Gross Margin at +44.11, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.20%. Its Return on Equity is 12.17, and its Return on Assets is 4.84. These metrics suggest that this Advance Auto Parts, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Advance Auto Parts, Inc. [AAP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 29.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 22.75, while its Total Debt to

Total Assets stands at 11.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.73, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.41 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. [AAP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.18 and P/E Ratio of 23.43. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Advance Auto Parts, Inc. [AAP] earns $134,937 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 15.56 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.09. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.44 and its Current Ratio is 1.57. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. [AAP] has 71.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 130.09 to 182.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.84, which indicates that it is 2.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.68. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Advance Auto Parts, Inc. [AAP] a Reliable Buy?

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. [AAP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.