AIM ImmunoTech Inc.[AIM] stock saw a move by -12.23% on , touching 988218. Based on the recent volume, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of AIM shares recorded 8.16M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] stock could reach median target price of $2.50.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] stock additionally went up by +15.15% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 78.92% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of AIM stock is set at -92.48% by far, with shares price recording returns by 22.50% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, AIM shares showcased -82.16% decrease. AIM saw -95.64% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 69.32% compared to high within the same period of time.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [NYSE:AIM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.38 to 14.81. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.74.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Mon 6 Apr (In 84 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] sitting at -3121.25 and its Gross Margin at -266.08.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -105.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -99.30%. Its Return on Equity is -141.43, and its Return on Assets is -28.72. These metrics suggest that this AIM ImmunoTech Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able

to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 114.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -22.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 26.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.70.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] earns $11,121 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.66 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.72 and its Current Ratio is 0.72. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] has 8.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.00M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.38 to 14.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -95.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.93, which indicates that it is 16.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] a Reliable Buy?

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.