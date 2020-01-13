Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] gained by 1.47% on the last trading session, reaching $19.74 price per share at the time. Alcoa Corporation represents 189.01M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.68B with the latest information.

The Alcoa Corporation traded at the price of $19.74 with 3.53 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AA shares recorded 4.01M.

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.46 to 31.45. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.45.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 15 Jan (In 2 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Alcoa Corporation [AA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alcoa Corporation [AA] sitting at +17.66 and its Gross Margin at +19.72, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.20%. Its Return on Equity is 4.58, and its Return on Assets is 1.36. These metrics suggest that this Alcoa Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alcoa Corporation [AA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 33.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total

Capital is 25.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.31. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 17.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Alcoa Corporation [AA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.21.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Alcoa Corporation [AA] earns $965,500 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 13.21 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.81. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.85 and its Current Ratio is 1.42. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Alcoa Corporation [AA] has 189.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.68B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.46 to 31.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alcoa Corporation [AA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alcoa Corporation [AA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.