Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [NYSE: ATI] opened at $18.74 and closed at $19.11 a share within trading session on Jan 10, 2020. That means that the stock dropped by -4.87% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $18.18.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [NYSE: ATI] had 3 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.30M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.55%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.33%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $17.03 during that period and ATI managed to take a rebound to $29.50 in the last 52 weeks.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [NYSE:ATI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.03 to 29.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.11.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tue 28 Jan (In 16 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] sitting at +8.64 and its Gross Margin at +15.27, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.40%. Its Return on Equity is 12.27, and its Return on Assets is 4.16. These metrics suggest that this Allegheny Technologies Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Allegheny

Technologies Incorporated [ATI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 81.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.03. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.30, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 81.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.09 and P/E Ratio of 10.48. These metrics all suggest that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] earns $459,841 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.20 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.76. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.24 and its Current Ratio is 2.68. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] has 132.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.03 to 29.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.22, which indicates that it is 3.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 19.81. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] a Reliable Buy?

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.