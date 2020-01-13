Amazon.com, Inc. [AMZN] took an upward turn with a change of 0.71%, trading at the price of $1896.44 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.51 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Amazon.com, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 3.11M shares for that time period. AMZN monthly volatility recorded 1.33%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.48%. PS value for AMZN stocks is 3.55 with PB recorded at 16.50.

Amazon.com, Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1566.76 to 2035.80. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1883.16.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 30 Jan (In 17 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Amazon.com, Inc. [AMZN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Amazon.com, Inc. [AMZN] sitting at +5.46 and its Gross Margin at +40.25, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.90%. Its Return on Equity is 28.27, and its Return on Assets is 6.85. These metrics all suggest that Amazon.com, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Amazon.com, Inc. [AMZN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 113.18. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.09, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.30. Looking toward

the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.97, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 91.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 37.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Amazon.com, Inc. [AMZN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 16.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.44 and P/E Ratio of 83.97. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Amazon.com, Inc. [AMZN] earns $359,671 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 16.59 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.58. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.85 and its Current Ratio is 1.10. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Amazon.com, Inc. [AMZN] has 500.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $942.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1566.76 to 2035.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 1.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Amazon.com, Inc. [AMZN] a Reliable Buy?

Amazon.com, Inc. [AMZN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.