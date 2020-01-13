Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: ARWR] dipped by -1.91% on the last trading session, reaching $56.90 price per share at the time. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. represents 101.71M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.90B with the latest information.

The Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. traded at the price of $56.90 with 1.31 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ARWR shares recorded 2.30M.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:ARWR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.51 to 73.72. This is compared to its latest closing price of $58.01.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 6 Feb (In 24 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARWR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARWR] sitting at +36.25, this company’s Net Margin is now 40.30%. These measurements indicate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARWR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 35.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 24.90%. Its Return on Equity is 39.94, and its Return on Assets is 29.46. These metrics all suggest that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 90.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this

firm is now 35.05. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARWR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.06 and P/E Ratio of 81.89. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARWR] earns $1,259,668 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 341.44 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.73. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.73 and its Current Ratio is 2.73. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARWR] has 101.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.51 to 73.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 354.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.86, which indicates that it is 3.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARWR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARWR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.