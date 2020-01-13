Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE: AXTA] stock went up by 0.85% or 0.26 points up from its previous closing price of $30.53. The stock reached $30.79 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, AXTA share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +1.25% in the period of the last 7 days.

AXTA had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $30.91, at one point touching $30.51. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $30.91. The 52-week high currently stands at $32.20 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 23.06% after the recent low of $23.34.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE:AXTA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.34 to 32.20. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.53.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Wed 29 Jan (In 16 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] sitting at +11.11 and its Gross Margin at +31.39, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.94, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.20%. Its Return on Equity is 16.69, and its Return on Assets is 3.07. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AXTA financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] has generated a

Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 320.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.88. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 317.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.58, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.47 and P/E Ratio of 25.77. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] earns $335,429 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.43 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.70. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.63 and its Current Ratio is 2.22. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] has 233.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.34 to 32.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.47, which indicates that it is 1.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.