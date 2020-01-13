The share price of Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE: BE] inclined by $8.66, presently trading at $9.13. The company’s shares saw 274.18% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $2.44 recorded on Jan 10, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as BE jumped by +13.70% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.54% compared to 1.10 of all time high it touched on 01/10/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 75.92%, while additionally dropping -24.04% during the last 12 months. Bloom Energy Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $11.06. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.93% increase from the current trading price.

Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE:BE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.44 to 16.63. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.66.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 4 Feb (In 23 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] sitting at -21.49 and its Gross Margin at +15.02, this company’s Net Margin is now -31.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -25.06, and its Return on Invested

Capital has reached -23.90%. Its Return on Assets is -18.52.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 114.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -11.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.52, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.67.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] earns $486,902 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.52 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.57. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.71 and its Current Ratio is 2.18. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] has 111.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.44 to 16.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 274.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 77.92. This RSI suggests that Bloom Energy Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation [BE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.