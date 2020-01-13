Calithera Biosciences, Inc. [NASDAQ: CALA] gained by 10.56% on the last trading session, reaching $6.49 price per share at the time. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. represents 53.78M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $349.00M with the latest information.

The Calithera Biosciences, Inc. traded at the price of $6.49 with 2.24 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CALA shares recorded 556.04K.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. [NASDAQ:CALA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.45 to 6.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.87.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 5 Mar (In 52 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. [CALA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. [CALA] sitting at -257.40.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -41.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -45.20%. Its Return on Equity is -39.44, and its Return on Assets is -32.60. These metrics suggest that this Calithera Biosciences, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is

-1.13. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. [CALA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.23.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Calithera Biosciences, Inc. [CALA] earns $281,696 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 14.18 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.13. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 9.42 and its Current Ratio is 9.42. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. [CALA] has 53.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $349.00M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.45 to 6.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 164.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.25, which indicates that it is 9.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.03. This RSI suggests that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Calithera Biosciences, Inc. [CALA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. [CALA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.