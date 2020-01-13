The share price of Cardlytics, Inc. [NASDAQ: CDLX] inclined by $68.23, presently trading at $81.78. The company’s shares saw 545.97% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $12.66 recorded on Jan 13, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CDLX jumped by +27.70% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -2.84% compared to 17.60 of all time high it touched on 01/13/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 16.95%, while additionally gaining 437.24% during the last 12 months. Cardlytics, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $56.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -25.28% decrease from the current trading price.

Cardlytics, Inc. [NASDAQ:CDLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.66 to 69.58. This is compared to its latest closing price of $68.23.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Tue 3 Mar (In 50 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Cardlytics, Inc. [CDLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cardlytics, Inc. [CDLX] sitting at -27.15 and its Gross Margin at +41.17, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -57.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -42.40%. Its Return on Equity is -267.04, and its Return on Assets is -41.68. These metrics suggest that this Cardlytics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the

near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cardlytics, Inc. [CDLX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 89.88. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.38. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -10.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 89.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -42.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Cardlytics, Inc. [CDLX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.68.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Cardlytics, Inc. [CDLX] earns $374,836 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.70 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.18. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.40 and its Current Ratio is 2.40. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cardlytics, Inc. [CDLX] has 25.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.66 to 69.58. At its current price, it has moved up by 17.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 545.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 82.87. This RSI suggests that Cardlytics, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Cardlytics, Inc. [CDLX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. [CDLX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.