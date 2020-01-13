Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE: CCL] stock went up by 1.19% or 0.58 points up from its previous closing price of $48.85. The stock reached $49.43 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CCL share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +2.27% in the period of the last 7 days.

CCL had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $49.65, at one point touching $48.82. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $49.65. The 52-week high currently stands at $59.24 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -6.58% after the recent low of $39.92.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE:CCL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.92 to 59.24. This is compared to its latest closing price of $48.85.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 24 Mar (In 71 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] sitting at +15.73 and its Gross Margin at +27.64, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.30%. These measurements indicate that Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.40%. Its Return on Equity is 12.01, and its Return on Assets is 6.84. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the

short term, depending on future updates CCL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 45.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 15.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 51.93 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.48. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.18 and its Current Ratio is 0.23. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] has 679.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $33.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.92 to 59.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 1.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.