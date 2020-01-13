The share price of Centene Corporation [NYSE: CNC] inclined by $64.16, presently trading at $64.48. The company’s shares saw 54.91% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $41.62 recorded on Jan 10, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CNC jumped by +5.43% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.78% compared to 3.32 of all time high it touched on 01/10/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 8.15%, while additionally gaining 8.90% during the last 12 months. Centene Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $73.65. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 9.17% increase from the current trading price.

Centene Corporation [NYSE:CNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.62 to 69.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $64.16.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 4 Feb (In 23 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Centene Corporation [CNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Centene Corporation [CNC] sitting at +2.43, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting

for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.60%. Its Return on Equity is 10.13, and its Return on Assets is 3.41. These metrics suggest that this Centene Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Centene Corporation [CNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 61.24. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Centene Corporation [CNC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.62 and P/E Ratio of 20.00. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Centene Corporation [CNC] earns $1,270,951 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 2.28. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.94.

Centene Corporation [CNC] has 411.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $26.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.62 to 69.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 2.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Centene Corporation [CNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Centene Corporation [CNC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.