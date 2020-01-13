Cloudera, Inc. [NYSE: CLDR] shares went lower by -1.01% from its previous closing of $11.93, now trading at the price of $11.81, also adding -0.12 points. Is CLDR stock a buy or should you stay away?
The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.6 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CLDR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 280.39M float and a +4.42% run over in the last seven days. CLDR share price has been hovering between $15.43 and $4.89 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.
Cloudera, Inc. [NYSE:CLDR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 11 Mar (In 59 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Cloudera, Inc. [CLDR]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cloudera, Inc. [CLDR] sitting at -40.37 and its Gross Margin at +70.41, this company’s Net Margin is now -48.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -20.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -12.80%. Its Return on Equity is -20.44, and its Return on Assets is -13.35. These metrics suggest that this Cloudera, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -15.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.81. Cloudera, Inc. [CLDR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 62.95.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Cloudera, Inc. [CLDR] earns $162,857 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.54 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.33. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.55 and its Current Ratio is 1.55. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Cloudera, Inc. [CLDR] has 290.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.89 to 15.43. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 141.51% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Cloudera, Inc. [CLDR] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Cloudera, Inc. [CLDR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.