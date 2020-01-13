Conagra Brands, Inc. [NYSE: CAG] opened at $31.94 and closed at $31.83 a share within trading session on Jan 13, 2020. That means that the stock dropped by -0.08% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $31.80.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Conagra Brands, Inc. [NYSE: CAG] had 1.64 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.43M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.21%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.90%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $20.81 during that period and CAG managed to take a rebound to $35.59 in the last 52 weeks.

Conagra Brands, Inc. [NYSE:CAG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.81 to 35.59. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.83.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 19 Mar (In 66 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Conagra Brands, Inc. [CAG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Conagra Brands, Inc. [CAG] sitting at +16.21 and its Gross Margin at +27.89, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.50%. Its Return on Equity is 12.30, and its Return on Assets is 4.17. These metrics suggest that this Conagra Brands, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital

structure, Conagra Brands, Inc. [CAG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 144.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.12, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.88, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 144.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.19 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Conagra Brands, Inc. [CAG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.41 and P/E Ratio of 19.33. These metrics all suggest that Conagra Brands, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Conagra Brands, Inc. [CAG] earns $529,911 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 13.49 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.59. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.54 and its Current Ratio is 1.28. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Conagra Brands, Inc. [CAG] has 492.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $15.68B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.81 to 35.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.88, which indicates that it is 2.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Conagra Brands, Inc. [CAG] a Reliable Buy?

Conagra Brands, Inc. [CAG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.