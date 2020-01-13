Crocs, Inc.[CROX] stock saw a move by -2.73% on , touching 1.16 million. Based on the recent volume, Crocs, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CROX shares recorded 69.42M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Crocs, Inc. [CROX] stock could reach median target price of $44.00.

Crocs, Inc. [CROX] stock additionally went down by -1.44% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 20.49% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CROX stock is set at 37.91% by far, with shares price recording returns by 42.23% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CROX shares showcased 104.63% increase. CROX saw -4.27% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 138.06% compared to high within the same period of time.

Crocs, Inc. [NASDAQ:CROX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.52 to 43.58. This is compared to its latest closing price of $42.89.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 27 Feb (In 45 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Crocs, Inc. [CROX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Crocs, Inc. [CROX] sitting at +6.43 and its Gross Margin at +49.28, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.80%. Its Return on Equity is 19.45, and its Return on Assets is 9.96. These metrics suggest that this Crocs, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Crocs, Inc. [CROX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 79.84. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.39, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 73.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 79.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Crocs, Inc. [CROX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.67, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.57.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Crocs, Inc. [CROX] earns $278,955 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.55 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.15. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.39 and its Current Ratio is 2.06. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Crocs, Inc. [CROX] has 69.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.52 to 43.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 138.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.93, which indicates that it is 3.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Crocs, Inc. [CROX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Crocs, Inc. [CROX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.