CSX Corporation [CSX] took an upward turn with a change of -0.52%, trading at the price of $73.36 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.03 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while CSX Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 4.34M shares for that time period. CSX monthly volatility recorded 1.42%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.18%. PS value for CSX stocks is 4.73 with PB recorded at 4.88.

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 63.14 to 80.73. This is compared to its latest closing price of $73.74.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 16 Jan (In 3 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of CSX Corporation [CSX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CSX Corporation [CSX] sitting at +37.90 and its Gross Margin at +38.70, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.90%. These measurements indicate that CSX Corporation [CSX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.20%. Its Return on Equity is 24.26, and its Return on Assets is 8.93. These metrics all suggest that CSX Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CSX Corporation [CSX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 117.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.37. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term

Debt to Equity is 7.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 117.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. CSX Corporation [CSX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.05, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.53 and P/E Ratio of 17.51. These metrics all suggest that CSX Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, CSX Corporation [CSX] earns $544,444 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.37 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.33. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.20 and its Current Ratio is 1.34. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

CSX Corporation [CSX] has 786.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $57.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 63.14 to 80.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 1.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CSX Corporation [CSX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CSX Corporation [CSX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.