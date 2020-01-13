The share price of DURECT Corporation [NASDAQ: DRRX] inclined by $2.68, presently trading at $2.56. The company’s shares saw 412.00% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.50 recorded on Jan 13, 2020. The last few days have been tough to the share price as DRRX fall by -10.11% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -13.74% compared to -0.29 of all time high it touched on 01/07/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 41.80%, while additionally gaining 334.57% during the last 12 months. DURECT Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $4.20. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.64% increase from the current trading price.

DURECT Corporation [NASDAQ:DRRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 3.95. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.68.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 5 Mar (In 52 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of DURECT Corporation [DRRX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DURECT Corporation [DRRX] sitting at -127.23 and its Gross Margin at +77.04.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -57.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -58.30%. Its Return on Equity is -122.07, and its Return on Assets is -49.12. These metrics suggest that this DURECT Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DURECT Corporation [DRRX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio

of 102.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.66, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -9.18, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 102.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -18.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. DURECT Corporation [DRRX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.91.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, DURECT Corporation [DRRX] earns $210,955 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.98 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.36. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.00 and its Current Ratio is 5.45. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

DURECT Corporation [DRRX] has 192.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $514.66M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 3.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 412.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.00, which indicates that it is 9.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DURECT Corporation [DRRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DURECT Corporation [DRRX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.