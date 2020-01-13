Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ: EXAS] shares went higher by 0.86% from its previous closing of $103.55, now trading at the price of $104.44, also adding 0.89 points. Is EXAS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.36 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of EXAS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 145.47M float and a +10.01% run over in the last seven days. EXAS share price has been hovering between $123.99 and $72.50 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ:EXAS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 20 Feb (In 39 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] sitting at -35.09 and its Gross Margin at +74.04, this company’s Net Margin is now -29.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -16.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -11.60%. Its Return on Equity is -29.16, and its Return on Assets is -16.50. These metrics suggest that this Exact Sciences Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] has generated a Total Debt to Total

Equity ratio of 102.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -4.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 102.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -87.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.42.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] earns $229,875 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.81 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.43. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 8.70 and its Current Ratio is 8.99. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] has 145.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $15.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 72.50 to 123.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.36, which indicates that it is 3.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.86. This RSI suggests that Exact Sciences Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.