Fitbit, Inc. [NYSE: FIT] shares went lower by -1.20% from its previous closing of $6.64, now trading at the price of $6.56, also adding -0.08 points. Is FIT stock a buy or should you stay away?
The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.38 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of FIT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 226.32M float and a +1.86% run over in the last seven days. FIT share price has been hovering between $7.26 and $2.81 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.
Fitbit, Inc. [NYSE:FIT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 26 Feb (In 45 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Fitbit, Inc. [FIT]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fitbit, Inc. [FIT] sitting at -13.15 and its Gross Margin at +39.58, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -25.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -26.00%. Its Return on Equity is -23.83, and its Return on Assets is -12.00. These metrics suggest that this Fitbit, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.66. Fitbit, Inc. [FIT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.70, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.74.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Fitbit, Inc. [FIT] earns $887,590 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.19 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.97. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.65 and its Current Ratio is 1.82. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Fitbit, Inc. [FIT] has 265.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.81 to 7.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 133.45% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.74, which indicates that it is 1.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Fitbit, Inc. [FIT] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Fitbit, Inc. [FIT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.