Five Below, Inc. [NASDAQ: FIVE] opened at $96.85 and closed at $121.23 a share within trading session on Jan 13, 2020. That means that the stock dropped by -13.26% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $105.15.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Five Below, Inc. [NASDAQ: FIVE] had 10.85 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.01M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.02%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.80%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $102.63 during that period and FIVE managed to take a rebound to $148.21 in the last 52 weeks.

Five Below, Inc. [NASDAQ:FIVE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 102.63 to 148.21. This is compared to its latest closing price of $121.23.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 25 Mar (In 72 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Five Below, Inc. [FIVE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Five Below, Inc. [FIVE] sitting at +12.42 and its Gross Margin at +33.58, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.60%. Its Return on Equity is 27.88, and its Return on Assets is 17.49. These metrics all

suggest that Five Below, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 28.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.84. Five Below, Inc. [FIVE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 38.08 and P/E Ratio of 38.18. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Five Below, Inc. [FIVE] earns $112,199 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.82. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.57 and its Current Ratio is 2.54. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Five Below, Inc. [FIVE] has 57.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.93B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 102.63 to 148.21. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.40, which indicates that it is 3.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.64. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Five Below, Inc. [FIVE] a Reliable Buy?

Five Below, Inc. [FIVE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.