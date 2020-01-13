Genworth Financial, Inc. [GNW] saw a change by -0.90% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $4.40. The company is holding 508.05M shares with keeping 500.01M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 52.25% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -12.35% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -10.75%, trading +17.02% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 508.05M shares valued at 4.84 million were bought and sold.

Genworth Financial, Inc. [NYSE:GNW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.89 to 5.02. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.44.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Tue 4 Feb (In 23 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Genworth Financial, Inc. [GNW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Genworth Financial, Inc. [GNW] sitting at +8.68, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.60%. Its Return on Equity is 0.92, and its Return on Assets is 0.12. These metrics suggest that this Genworth Financial, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its inves

tors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Genworth Financial, Inc. [GNW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 35.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 25.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.23. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.52. Genworth Financial, Inc. [GNW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.19, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.44 and P/E Ratio of 79.42. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Genworth Financial, Inc. [GNW] earns $2,466,286 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.08. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 2.14.

Genworth Financial, Inc. [GNW] has 508.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.89 to 5.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.61, which indicates that it is 1.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Genworth Financial, Inc. [GNW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. [GNW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.