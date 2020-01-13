Fiserv, Inc.[FISV] stock saw a move by -0.57% on , touching 2.07 million. Based on the recent volume, Fiserv, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of FISV shares recorded 683.78M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Fiserv, Inc. [FISV] stock could reach median target price of $125.50.

Fiserv, Inc. [FISV] stock additionally went up by +0.65% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 2.89% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of FISV stock is set at 57.48% by far, with shares price recording returns by 11.40% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, FISV shares showcased 23.93% increase. FISV saw -0.75% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 71.12% compared to high within the same period of time.

Fiserv, Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 68.45 to 118.01. This is compared to its latest closing price of $117.80.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 6 Feb (In 24 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Fiserv, Inc. [FISV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fiserv, Inc. [FISV] sitting at +26.19 and its Gross Margin at +45.46, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.10%. These measurements indicate that Fiserv, Inc. [FISV] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.70%. Its Return on Equity is 47.25, and its Return on Assets is 11.02. These metrics suggest that this Fiserv, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fiserv,

Inc. [FISV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 259.88. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 72.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.07, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 259.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 40.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. Fiserv, Inc. [FISV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.58, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.59 and P/E Ratio of 54.14. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Fiserv, Inc. [FISV] earns $242,625 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.99 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.54. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.11 and its Current Ratio is 1.11. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Fiserv, Inc. [FISV] has 683.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $80.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 68.45 to 118.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 71.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.80, which indicates that it is 1.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fiserv, Inc. [FISV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. [FISV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.