The Trade Desk, Inc. [NASDAQ: TTD] shares went higher by 5.56% from its previous closing of $277.76, now trading at the price of $293.20, also adding 15.44 points. Is TTD stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.53 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TTD shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 37.80M float and a +5.45% run over in the last seven days. TTD share price has been hovering between $291.41 and $124.00 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

The Trade Desk, Inc. [NASDAQ:TTD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 20 Feb (In 38 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Trade Desk, Inc. [TTD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Trade Desk, Inc. [TTD] sitting at +22.49 and its Gross Margin at +76.09, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.00%. These measurements indicate that The Trade Desk, Inc. [TTD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 32.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 22.70%. Its Return on Equity is 27.54, and its Return on Assets is 9.21. These metrics all suggest that The Trade Desk, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 101.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.93. The Trade Desk, Inc. [TTD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 61.57 and P/E Ratio of 143.56. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Trade Desk, Inc. [TTD] earns $505,608 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.67 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.50. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.48 and its Current Ratio is 1.48. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

The Trade Desk, Inc. [TTD] has 46.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 124.00 to 291.41. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 136.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.70, which indicates that it is 4.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Trade Desk, Inc. [TTD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. [TTD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.