La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company[LJPC] stock saw a move by 8.51% on , touching 1.37 million. Based on the recent volume, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of LJPC shares recorded 27.14M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC] stock additionally went up by +61.25% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 86.92% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of LJPC stock is set at -1.64% by far, with shares price recording returns by -29.33% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, LJPC shares showcased -37.37% decrease. LJPC saw -53.16% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 183.07% compared to high within the same period of time.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [NASDAQ:LJPC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.30 to 13.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Mon 2 Mar (In 49 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC] sitting at -1889.93 and its Gross Margin at +47.81.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -152.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -662.30%. Its Return on Equity is -321.41, and its Return on Assets is -123.19. These metrics suggest that this La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, La Jolla

Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 346.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 77.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 60.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -26.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 424.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.63. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.46.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC] earns $59,503 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 14.56 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.88 and its Current Ratio is 5.95. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC] has 27.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $162.81M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.30 to 13.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 183.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.22, which indicates that it is 13.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.15. This RSI suggests that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.