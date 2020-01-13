The share price of Liberty Property Trust [NYSE: LPT] inclined by $59.96, presently trading at $60.25. The company’s shares saw 41.00% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $42.73 recorded on Jan 10, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as LPT fall by -0.17% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.47% compared to -0.10 of all time high it touched on 01/09/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -2.02%, while additionally gaining 38.28% during the last 12 months. Liberty Property Trust is said to have a 12-month price target set at $56.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -4.25% decrease from the current trading price.

Liberty Property Trust [NYSE:LPT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.73 to 62.53. This is compared to its latest closing price of $59.96.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Tue 4 Feb (In 22 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Liberty Property Trust [LPT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Liberty Property Trust [LPT] sitting at +12.89 and its Gross Margin at +34.97, this company’s Net Margin is now 46.10%. These measurements indicate that Liberty Property Trust [LPT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.80%. Its Return on Equity is 4.77, and its Return on Assets is 2.29. These metrics suggest that this Liberty Property Trust does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

this organization’s capital structure, Liberty Property Trust [LPT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 92.88. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.60. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.58, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 91.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 47.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Liberty Property Trust [LPT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.86, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.69 and P/E Ratio of 21.18. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Liberty Property Trust [LPT] earns $2,602,074 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 14.26 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.11.

Liberty Property Trust [LPT] has 156.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.45B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.73 to 62.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.84, which indicates that it is 1.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Liberty Property Trust [LPT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Liberty Property Trust [LPT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.