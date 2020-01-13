Maxar Technologies Inc.[MAXR] stock saw a move by -3.12% on , touching 1.73 million. Based on the recent volume, Maxar Technologies Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MAXR shares recorded 59.60M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] stock could reach median target price of $19.50.

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] stock additionally went up by +10.10% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 77.05% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MAXR stock is set at 220.97% by far, with shares price recording returns by 190.09% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MAXR shares showcased 107.72% increase. MAXR saw -4.22% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 403.39% compared to high within the same period of time.

Maxar Technologies Inc. [NYSE:MAXR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.83 to 20.13. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.90.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 27 Feb (In 45 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] sitting at -4.44 and its Gross Margin at +19.24.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -2.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -28.80%. Its Return on Equity is -96.34, and its Return on Assets is -21.60. These metrics suggest that this Maxar Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate

this organization’s capital structure, Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 473.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 82.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 60.93. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -0.45, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 471.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.89 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.09, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.82. Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.10, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.26.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] earns $454,927 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.14 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.37. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.66 and its Current Ratio is 0.75. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] has 59.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.83 to 20.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 403.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 6.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.76. This RSI suggests that Maxar Technologies Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] a Reliable Buy?

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.